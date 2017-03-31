So Sad: American Airlines Co-Pilot Falls Sick And Dies During Plane Landing

Sad News.

Co-Pilot Dies During Landing In New Mexico

An American Airlines First Officer died yesterday after falling suddenly ill on a flight, right before landing in New Mexico. According to CNN, the flight was only minutes out from Albuquerque when a “medical” emergency was declared over the intercom by the captain. The airline identified the first officer aboard flight 1353 as William “Mike” Grubbs.

Witnesses said the plane taxied to the gate to meet paramedics, CPR was performed for 35 to 40 minutes before the first officer was pronounced dead. American Airlines offered condolences to the co-pilot’s family in a statement. “We are taking care of First Officer Grubbs’ family and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.” So far, there are no reports on what exactly caused the officer to get ill. The FAA said it “will follow up with the airline” to learn more about Wednesday’s incident.