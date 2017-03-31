Keep Away: Kimmy Cakes Won’t Allow Mama Kris To Manage Lil Northie
Hide Ya Kids: Kim Kardashian Bars Momager Kris From Using Daughter North As Cash Cow
Kudos to Kim Kardashian for fighting her mom’s wishes to make daughter North into a little cash calf at the toddler age of four.
“Kris has been pushing to be North’s manager,” insiders tell Naughty Gossip. “She thinks she can make lots of money with North West, and wants Kim to sign the papers to officially let her represent the little girl.”
“Kim loves her mom, but wants North to have a different life. Kim is grateful for everything her moms does, but has 100% told her mom that she cannot be North’s manager.”
Wonderful news, don’t you think? Although North is pretty precious. That lil baby could be richer than Mommy by the time she turns ten! Do you think Kim made the right decision?
In related news, Kim took to her website this week to share some memories of bringing Nori with her backstage at Kanye’s Pablo tour. Hit the flip to see those along with shots of her new look!
Remember the time Kim and North rocked matching silver sequins to Ye’s show? Kim revisited the memory on her app and website recently sharing:
I loved having North at one of Kanye’s NYC Saint Pablo shows. Always so special with my mini me.
This shot is a memorable one.
More shots of Kim showing off a new hairstyle this week when you continue
KimKardashianWest
Kimmy Cakes flossed her new long bob at lunch with sister Kendall Jenner at Cuvee in Beverly Hills Thursday. The ladies filmed their conversation for KUWTK purposes. Wonder if Kendall will ever talk about her relationship with ASAP Rocky on the show…
Kendalls shirt tucked into shorts look is… interesting. You likey?
More photos below!