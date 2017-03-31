Keep Away: Kimmy Cakes Won’t Allow Mama Kris To Manage Lil Northie

Hide Ya Kids: Kim Kardashian Bars Momager Kris From Using Daughter North As Cash Cow

Kudos to Kim Kardashian for fighting her mom’s wishes to make daughter North into a little cash calf at the toddler age of four.

“Kris has been pushing to be North’s manager,” insiders tell Naughty Gossip. “She thinks she can make lots of money with North West, and wants Kim to sign the papers to officially let her represent the little girl.” “Kim loves her mom, but wants North to have a different life. Kim is grateful for everything her moms does, but has 100% told her mom that she cannot be North’s manager.”

Wonderful news, don’t you think? Although North is pretty precious. That lil baby could be richer than Mommy by the time she turns ten! Do you think Kim made the right decision?

In related news, Kim took to her website this week to share some memories of bringing Nori with her backstage at Kanye’s Pablo tour. Hit the flip to see those along with shots of her new look!

