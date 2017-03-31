Tamar Braxton Reveals That She Suffered A Miscarriage

- By Bossip Staff
So sad…

Tamar Braxton Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage

Tamar Braxton recently revealed some devastating news on “Braxton Family Values.” During a sit-down on the show with her sister Toni, Tamar revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage and kept it a secret.

Tamar:”You know, I didn’t tell nobody because it was very very new. Well, maybe, like, a week before I went to Atlanta, I found out that I was pregnant.”

Toni: “Congratulations! You’re pregnant!”

Tamar: “No I was.”

Toni: “I’m sorry, Tay.”

Tamar’s since thanked fans on Twitter for their support…

and she’s also revealed that she’s undergoing IVF in hopes of giving her son Logan a little sister or brother.

Several celebs have been very open about their miscarriages. Evelyn Lozada previously revealed that she suffered three back to back, and Tami Roman’s also been struggling to conceive.

Best wishes to Tamar and Vince!

