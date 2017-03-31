Tamar Braxton Reveals That She Suffered A Miscarriage



So sad…

Tamar Braxton Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage

Tamar Braxton recently revealed some devastating news on “Braxton Family Values.” During a sit-down on the show with her sister Toni, Tamar revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage and kept it a secret.

Tamar:”You know, I didn’t tell nobody because it was very very new. Well, maybe, like, a week before I went to Atlanta, I found out that I was pregnant.” Toni: “Congratulations! You’re pregnant!” Tamar: “No I was.” Toni: “I’m sorry, Tay.”

Tune into an all new episode of #BraxtonFamilyValues tonight 😢💔 @tamarbraxton #TamarBraxton A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Tamar’s since thanked fans on Twitter for their support…

Thanks for watching guys!! Tonight was a hard one…. I love u all so much ❤ #bfv — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 31, 2017

and she’s also revealed that she’s undergoing IVF in hopes of giving her son Logan a little sister or brother.

Several celebs have been very open about their miscarriages. Evelyn Lozada previously revealed that she suffered three back to back, and Tami Roman’s also been struggling to conceive.

Best wishes to Tamar and Vince!

