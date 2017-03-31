When Feminists Attack: Kendrick Lamar Dragged By His Cornrows For Misguided Misogynoir Bars On “Humble”

Kendrick Lamar Faces Feminist Backlash For Misogynistic “Humble” Lyrics

It’s arguing time!

Last night, Kendrick Lamar released his jaw-dropping music video for the first single off his currently unnamed album due to release on April 7 (hopefully)

“Humble”, produced by MikeWillMadeIt, was applauded and lauded by a vast majority of listeners, and the Dave Meyers (and the Little Homies) directed video added a another layer of excitement for Kendrick fans.

That said, not everyone was happy with one particular part of the song where Kung-Fu Kenny chided women who throw a filter and use “photoshop” to alter their bodies for social media approval:

I’m so f**king sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor

Feminist tweeters immediately sprang into action to condemn Kendrick for his fake wokeness and perpetuating of misogynist themes.

Oh, this was just the beginning. Flip it over to see the white hot intersectional outrage AND the dissenting opinions.

Image via WENN/Twitter