Michael Blackson Apologizes To His Fine Azz Fiancee After He’s ‘Caught’ Creepin

You dumb muddasucka!

Michael Blackson Apologizes To Georgia Reign For “Cheating” Video

Michael Blackson’s sending his sincere apologies to his lady after a scandalous video leaked this week. As previously reported a video surfaced of a full-frontal Michael seemingly in a hotel room with a woman who’s NOT his fiancee.

According to Michael however, the vid was via an angry ex who “missed the mutombo”…

“First of all that’s not a hotel, that’s my house in Delaware I bought back in 2008,” wrote Michael. “That pic looks about 4 yrs old because I was lighter back then, my ex is still mad about that bladder infection and the b*** misses the mutombo.”

but it apparently was enough to get his fiancee Georgia Reign to leave. Michael’s since apologized to Georgia for embarrassing her…

All jokes aside I fucked up and I want to apologize to my lady @GeorgiaReign. I've embarrassed you and I'm sorry, I don't deserve you. A post shared by Michael Blackson (@michaelblackson) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

and added that she called him a “black beech” before she left.

She called me a black beech and said she got tired of fucking me with stadium lights A post shared by Michael Blackson (@michaelblackson) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

He plays entirely too much!

Do YOU think this all just a stunt for the comedian or is it really a wrap between him and Georgia???

