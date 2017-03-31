Michael Blackson Apologizes To His Fine Azz Fiancee After He’s ‘Caught’ Creepin
Michael Blackson’s sending his sincere apologies to his lady after a scandalous video leaked this week. As previously reported a video surfaced of a full-frontal Michael seemingly in a hotel room with a woman who’s NOT his fiancee.
According to Michael however, the vid was via an angry ex who “missed the mutombo”…
“First of all that’s not a hotel, that’s my house in Delaware I bought back in 2008,” wrote Michael. “That pic looks about 4 yrs old because I was lighter back then, my ex is still mad about that bladder infection and the b*** misses the mutombo.”
but it apparently was enough to get his fiancee Georgia Reign to leave. Michael’s since apologized to Georgia for embarrassing her…
and added that she called him a “black beech” before she left.
He plays entirely too much!
Do YOU think this all just a stunt for the comedian or is it really a wrap between him and Georgia???