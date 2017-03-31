How To Serve A Stalker: Karrueche Tran Resorts To New Measures After Breezy Refuses To Let Lawyers Accept Restraining Order

Chris Brown Won’t Accept Restraining Order Paperwork From Karrueche’s Servers

This may be hard to believe, but Chris Brown isn’t being very cooperative about accepting the restraining order Karrueche has filed against him. Apparently the singer is making it incredibly hard for Tran’s servers to hand over the necessary paperwork to put her legal filing into effect.

Lawyers for Tran told NY Daily News that Brown won’t allow his law firm to accept service of the paperwork which has forced the court to delay a hearing on the matter until April 19. Tran’s lawyers have tried serving Brown with help from law enforcement but to no avail. Now Tran is taking new measures — hiring a private company to track down the troubled superstar.

“Generally, high profile people accept service through their attorneys,” Tran’s lawyer Michelle Trigger told The News. “I would not use the word stonewalled,” she said. “Honestly, service issues are not unusual.”

Tran is still protected by a temporary restraining order.

“Miss Tran is truly looking to get this matter handled in the most expeditious way possible,” Tran’s other lawyer Patrick Blood told The News.

Damn Daniel… Back at it with the b*tchas*ness!