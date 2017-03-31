Mary J. Blige Says THIS Is Why Kendu Doesn’t Deserve $110K In Spousal Support

Lots more drama…

Mary J. Blige Talks Kendu Isaacs Divorce

Remember when we told you that Mary J. Blige’ was set to speak out on her messy Kendu Isaacs divorce with Angie Martinez?

Well the soul songstress’ full interview with her homegirl is out and in it, she’s blasting her “mean” estranged husband for his crazy demands.

As previously reported Kendu wants a $110,000 in monthly spousal support, $5,000 a month to support his parents, $4,971 for two children from a past relationship, $1,200 for restaurant dining and $60,000 in rent he owes to several properties.

And according to Mary he’s not entitled to ANYTHING from her, and he’s just being “unfair.”

“I don’t owe you anything,” said Mary. “It’s not fair, so this is very mean. This is very mean to just keep sitting on this and demanding this type of money and taking me through all this sh*t. I can’t believe you’re trying to stick me up and no disrespect to his family at all, you know, but I’m not responsible for you. I don’t have any children with you. I’m not responsible for anything else with you anymore.”

She also revealed that she made the mistake of making him her “everything”…

“Unfortunately he was my everything and you can’t make a person your everything, because you’re giving them too much power, you’re giving them God’s power,” said Mary. And this is why thing like this happen. So, I just gave him way too much but I gave him all of that so he can feel comfortable, you know, in the company of my peers. When he comes around, he’s not just my Mary J. Blige’s husband. And that’s what I wanted him to get. That’s why I gave him everything I gave him. I made him my everything and I wanted people to know about it because he was somebody I liked and he was my friend and I enjoyed being around him. So I was like ‘I want the world to see this.’ ‘I want the world to know who you are and know about you.'”

and she may have found evidence of some disrespectful dirty doggin’ behavior.

“Overwhelming disrespect, you’re too familiar, you’re disrespecting me and I can tell I’m not what you want any more,” said Mary.”You start to realize that this man doesn’t want you and he’s just gone all the time and you’re by yourself in the relationship When you realize you’re by yourself in the relationship—that’s when you start to do some investigating. I was getting things here and there but I didn’t get no full proof. But when I got the full proof I didn’t have to investigate it, it just showed up.”

Poor Mary!

What do YOU think about MJB getting real about her Kendu split???



