What Kind Of Fawkery Is This? Diplomats Reportedly Ordered To Avoid Eye Contact With Sec. Of State Tillerson!

Our government is in shambles… In Cheeto cabinet news, the latest reports out of Washington, D.C. are that our new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is so antisocial that he hasn’t met a number of his staff members yet and that they’ve been instructed not to to speak to him directly or even make eye contact, according to Washington Post reports:

Most of his interactions are with an insular circle of political aides who are new to the State Department. Many career diplomats say they still have not met him, and some have been instructed not to speak to him directly — or even make eye contact. On his first three foreign trips, Tillerson skipped visits with State Department employees and their families, embassy stops that were standard morale-boosters under other secretaries of state.

The entire story is well worth the read… Especially because there are some important things about a 30% budget cut to the State Department and other ways the Cheeto is running the country into the ground.

Mind you, this is the same man who recently admitted he actually “didn’t want this job.”

“I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids,” the Texas native said, adding that his wife talked him into taking the post.

Would somebody go put this guy out to ranch already! He clearly doesn’t want the job and considering he’s working with a Cheeto, we can’t say we blame him…