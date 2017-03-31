Stop The Violence: Chicago Mom Stands Feet Away As Thugs Gunned Her Two Sons Down

Brothers Gunned Downed In Chicago As Mother Watches in Horror

One mother is in deep pain after losing both of her sons, after they came to visit her at work. Yesterday in Chicago, a man approached a opened fire in a restaurant, killing four men in what police have described as gang-related retaliation.

According to NBC, The mother of two of the men was standing just nearby working at the Nadia Fish and Chicken restaurant when it happened. Dillion and Raheam Jackson were brothers visiting their mother at the restaurant where she worked, family said. They were 19 and 20-years-old.

“I can’t go on, my life is over. I’m ‘bout to … kill myself,” said the mother of Dillon and Raheem Jackson in speaking to the Chicago Tribune. “I was standing right here in the window, they killed ‘em right in front of me.” No arrests have been made, but the shooting is believed to have been a retaliation “from another incident,” according to police.