Secure The Bag: Philly-Area Man Gets To Keep $15,200 He Found Last Year When No One Claims It

Good Samaritan Gets To Keep $15,200 That He Found Last Year

Must. Be. Nice.

A Philadelphia-area man will get to keep the $15,200 that he found last year in a Pennsylvania suburb because, well, no one stepped forward to claim it according to ABC7.

Bob Tracey tried to do the right thing and the right thing paid him back for it!

Tracey said at the time he was driving home when he saw a bag in the middle of State Road. He pulled over and got it, saw the large sum of money inside, and immediately called police. “When I saw all the money, I also thought it might have been a nighttime drop for a business. So I had to turn it in, it’s just the way I am,” Tracey said in 2016.

Well, sir, the way you are now is $15,200 richer. Mazel Tov.

Now, let us hold a lil’ somethin’!

