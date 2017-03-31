Revenge Baaawdy: Bernice Burgos’ Been Posting More Thirst Traps Since Tiny Called Her A ‘Pass Around’

For your viewing pleasure…

Bernice Burgos Thirst Trap Photos

About a week ago a popular thickalicious thirst trap princess was hit with nasty rumors that she’s a messy mistress. As previously reported Bernice Burgos is none too pleased with Tiny Harris’ claims that she’s a “pass around b***” after rumors swirled that she’s been secretly smashing T.I.

She’s since defended herself and confirmed that she and TIP are just fellow “bosses” and friends….

#PressPlay: #BerniceBurgos responds to #Tiny "pass around b*tch" comment 👀 (swipe for more) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

and we’ve been scouring her Instagram to see what she’ll say next.

Instead, we’ve discovered that Bernice’s now keeping silent on social media about the “pass-around” diss, and instead, she’s promoting her Bold And Beautiful pajama line…

Get yours today #20%off 💝 #boldandbeautiful A post shared by Bold&Beautiful (@shopboldandbeautiful) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

and giving fans a glimpse of that baaaaaaaaaaaawdy.

#tbt 💪🏾🍫 A post shared by http://www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Who you calling a pass-around???

🍫😋 A post shared by http://www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

