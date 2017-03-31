Revenge Baaawdy: Bernice Burgos’ Been Posting More Thirst Traps Since Tiny Called Her A ‘Pass Around’

For your viewing pleasure…

Bernice Burgos Thirst Trap Photos

About a week ago a popular thickalicious thirst trap princess was hit with nasty rumors that she’s a messy mistress. As previously reported Bernice Burgos is none too pleased with Tiny Harris’ claims that she’s a “pass around b***” after rumors swirled that she’s been secretly smashing T.I.
She’s since defended herself and confirmed that she and TIP are just fellow “bosses” and friends….

and we’ve been scouring her Instagram to see what she’ll say next.

Instead, we’ve discovered that Bernice’s now keeping silent on social media about the “pass-around” diss, and instead, she’s promoting her Bold And Beautiful pajama line…

and giving fans a glimpse of that baaaaaaaaaaaawdy.

Who you calling a pass-around???

More Bernice Burgos thirst traps (old and new) on the flip.

