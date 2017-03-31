Smart Play: Packers DE Ricky Jean-Francois Owns 25 Dunkin’ Doughnuts To Save For Retirement

In business savvy news…

Ricky Jean-Francois Owns 25 Dunkin’ Doughnuts

A Packers player’s smart idea to own a boatload of donut shops is making headlines. Ricky Jean-Francois, 30, is a defensive end for the Green Bay Packers who signed a $2 million deal with them earlier this month.

Now in addition to making headlines for his contract with the team, the football player’s getting praise for smartly owning 25 Dunkin’ Doughnuts franchises.

Ricky recently sat down with Fox Sports to speak on his investment strategies and revealed that after at first spending frivolously while he played for the 49ers, he decided to invest in the donut shops to start his retirement plan.

“When the big money came in, I was like, ‘I need a retirement plan right now. I need a retirement plan that can grow right now, so at the time when I actually walk out of the NFL, I don’t have to let the NFL be my identity,” said Jean-Francois to Steve Gorman. “Teams can look at me like, ‘OK, he’s a business man. He’s a smart guy. He knows what he’s doing with his money.’

He also added that he’s got many more investments to ensure that he won’t ever be on ESPN’s “30-for-30” for going broke.

“I won’t be those guys you see on ’30-for-30,'” said Jean-Francos. “I won’t be those percentage of guys that goes broke. I want to be that guy on top. When the league talks about, ‘This is what you do with your money,’ they actually show a picture of me.”

Smart man!

Marshawn Lynch previously made waves for also playing smart with his money. According to Beast Mode, before he retired he saved his NFL salary and lived off endorsements.

What do YOU think about this NFL player turned donut-shop mogul???



WENN