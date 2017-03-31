True Or False:﻿ Does Towanda Braxton Think Tamar LIED About Her Miscarriage?

Towanda Braxton Responds To Tamar’s Miscarriage News

Last night Tamar Braxton revealed some heartbreaking news to her sisters and Braxton Family Values fans. During a sit down to discuss their differences, she told her older sisters about going through a IVF and losing a child. Tamar said she had been keeping the miscarriage to herself because it was “very very new”. Her sisters seemed supportive of the news, allowing Tamar to speak on it.

Now, it seems as though Tay-Tay’s big sister Towanda doesn’t exactly feel like a failed IVF attempt equates to “miscarriage”. She took to twitter to tweet her opinions while it aired and this is what she had to say about it.

Yeah…IVF doesn’t mean miscarriage….it means it didn’t stick…I went through that in 2004… IJS…

Welp. We don't want to misconstrue what she meant, so we will leave that here.