This Trick Ain’t Free: Judge Approves $25 Million Lawsuit Settlement Against Janky Trump University

Trump University To Pay $25 Million Lawsuit Settlement To Cheated Students

Federal Judge Gonzolo Curiel has given his consent to a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against the President of the United State’s shady school according to NYDailyNews. $25 million will be awarded to the thousands of Americans who were cheated by the orange huckster’s education-for-profit scheme.

The settlement turned out to be a global deal that combined two California class-action lawsuits and a civil action by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“Today’s final approval by a judge of our Trump University settlement will provide relief — and hopefully much-needed closure — to the victims of Donald Trump’s fraudulent university,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

“Trump University’s victims waited years for compensation, while President Trump refused to settle and fought us every step of the way — until his stunning reversal last fall,” he said.

The angry students won’t get ALL of their money back, but the report states that the 3,730 students will receive about 90¢ on the dollar.

The sad part is Trump probably feels like he got a good deal because he didn’t have to make restitution in full. SMH.

Hopefully all these people can go get a real education with that money.

