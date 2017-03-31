Bye Kirk: ﻿Rasheeda ‘Bounces Back’ In A Drop With New Bangin’ Blonde Do

Are You Feeling Rasheeda As A Blonde?

Rasheeda works around the clock as a business owner, mother and on reality TV. She’s usually busy promoting her boutique clothing on instagram, but now she’s showing out!

Drop top kinda day!! ✌🏽 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

I guess it was only right to. There’s been a lot of chatter swirling around Rasheeda and her dirty-dogging husband Kirk. Love and Hip Hop fans are watching Kirk’s lies unravel on TV, while Rasheeda deals with news of him having a baby with a younger woman, outside of their marriage. Rasheeda seems to be paying his shady azz in dust. She looks good! And thick too!



What do you think? Are you feel Rasheeda new banging blonde hair?