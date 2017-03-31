Sweet Latinx Love: Alex Rodriguez Comes Clean About His Vida Dulce With Jennifer Lopez [Video]

Alex Rodriguez Officially Confirms His Romance With J.Lo

The Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez thing hasn’t been nearly as interesting as the Drake and Jennifer Lopez thing, but JRod hasn’t been as…attention slorey as Dralo.

The coy routine came to an end today when Alex made an appearance on The View where the ladies weren’t gonna let him slide without giving up some goods.

Check it out…

How long you guys expect this to last?

Image via Splash