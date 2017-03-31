Female College Clique Popped For Trying To Trade Yams For Dollars With Undercover Cop



Did twerking for college cash go out of style??

Florida College Students Popped In Prostitution Ring

Three students from University of Miami and Florida International University were arrested during a prostitution sting this week, after an undercover police operation. They agreed to slap cheeks with an undercover officer for $5,000 according to ABC 10.

The students Acacia Friedman, 23, Maury Noun, 21 and Samara Charlotin, 19, were arrested after Friedman and Charlotin reportedly meeting the cop at the Colonnade Hotel.

The policeman asked them to verify “what he was getting” for the money he handed over, and while at first, the women said that it would be a “hang out,” they did agree that there would be sex with a condom.

Both Friedman and Charlotin were charged for prostitution. Charlotin was also charged with 1 gram of cannabis and one Oxycodone pill. Noun was hit with a charge of aiding and abetting.

Judge Mindy Glazer ordered the youngest of the bunch, Charlotin tobstay away from the other two, saying, “You’re a smart girl, and if you want to see age 20, you need to find a new line of employment. A very risky thing you are doing, alright, for someone with a lot of potential such as yourself. You need to stay away from them.”

Image Cred: ABC 10 screenshot