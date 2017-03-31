Ain’t Over: Janet Hubert’s Particularly Pissed At THIS ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Member 

Janet Hubert Airs Out “Fresh Prince” Cast Member

Remember when we told you that OG Aunt Viv was none too pleased about those pictures of the “Fresh Prince” cast reuniting without her?

Well Janet Hubert (who previously eviscerated Kenya Moore), isn’t afraid to speak her mind and she’s still pissed at a certain cast member in particular.

According to Janet, Alfonso Ribeiro a.k.a. Carlton Banks is STILL a “media hoe” and she not so subtly hinted at him being an Uncle Tom via a video of him declaring his love for white women.

“There’s some hot white p**y in here tonight,” says Ribiero in the video. “I have been known to f*** some white girls in my lifetime. […] Everytime you see me in the club, guess who I walk out with? A lovely blonde white chick.”

WELP!

She also spoke on being replaced on the Fresh Prince and thanked fans for keeping Aunt Viv alive.

“When you are strong, black, confident and a woman you are a threat to those who are less talented. It has been the story of my entire career. Vivian Banks became iconic for these qualities, they had hoped to silence her power but only gave her more by replacing her. Thank you for all your post and crazy memes throughout the many years, YOU all won’t let her go.”

What do YOU think about Janet Hubert’s latest “Fresh Prince” comments???

Facebook/Splash News