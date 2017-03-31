Alcoholics Armed Ominous: Drunk Kindergarten Teacher In Georgia Arrested For Packin’ Pistol In Class

Georgia Kindergarten Teacher Arrested For Being Drunk With Handgun In Class

These teachers ain’t s#!t.

The DailyMail is reporting that a kindergarten teacher just outside of Atlanta has been arrested for being drunk, one, and carrying a loaded firearm into her classroom, two.

One of 39-year-old Melanie Bullard’s co-workers snitched that she smelled like happy hour. School officials administered an evaluation and found that she tested positive for alcohol.

While they went to search her classroom for open containers, the found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in her purse that was sitting recklessly on the floor near her desk.

A child could have EASILY grabbed it and committed a tragic act of epic proportions.

The drunk heffa was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and possession of a weapon on school property.

Hope they give her 10 years.

Image via Wiki