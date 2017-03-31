No Surprise Here: Matt Jordan Banned From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Show By Bravo Producers

Matt Jordan NOT Invited To The RHOA Reunion Show

It looks like Kenya Moore isn’t the only one completely done and washing her hands of Matt Jordan’s craziness.

The good folks at Bravo apparently aren’t here for his violent shenanigans and general instability this ‘go round, because Andy declined to make a call to have him plead his case over the events of last season — despite the fact that he was a HUGE chunk of Kenya’s storyline.

According to TMZ, producers flat out thought he was too violent to be in an enclosed space with everyone else, and decided not to extend the invite.

Maybe missing that check is part of the reason he started getting all frisky and salty about money and “advice” he allegedly received from Peter and Todd a couple weeks back.

SMH! Well maybe of he didn’t go all hulk smash on Kenya’s property on multiple occasions, punch a bodyguard while filming on set, and have enough mug shots to fill a photo album, he wouldn’t have these issues.

Instagram/Bravo