Say What? NY-Based Designer Uses Photos Of Real Couples Having Real Graphic Smash Sessions In New Campaign

Designer Uses Real Sex In Ad Campaign

Well, that’s one way to sell fashion…

To show off its Spring/Summer 2017 collection, New York-based brand Eckhaus Latta shot real-life couples having actual sex — really. And this isn’t some artistically implied stuff…it’s the real hardcore business. The whole campaign actually teeters edge of porn, but the really explicit parts — basically all the peens and poons and…other stuff — are all blurred out. Artsy.

Still, you can pretty much forget about us showing you any of the ads here directly. But if you want to seem you can click HERE.

Freaky isht indeed. We’re not sure how that’s supposed to make us want to buy their clothes when they barely have any on in the first place…but we’re not advertising experts over here, by a longshot.

Are you feeling this advertisement?