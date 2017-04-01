Joining The Family Business: Blac Chyna Steps Out To Get Work Permits For King & Dream

Blac Chyna Gets Work Permits For King And Dream

Blac Chyna says regardless of her baby daddies’ shenanigans…her kids will collect industry checks JUST like the rest of their Kardashian cousins.

According to TMZ, Angela Renee Kardashian was spotted at an LA courthouse handling some paperwork. No, she wasn’t filing docs against Tyga (or Rob, for that matter) for child support…but setting up her kids with the ability to support themselves ASAP.

Sources discovered that Chyna was down there securing work permits for 4-year-old King Cairo and 4-month-old Dream Kardashian.

Seems a bit early, but in the age of ASAHD, you got to make sure even the babies are out here with the ability to secure their own bag — far before trivial things like reading, speaking, or using the potty independently.

What do you think of Chyna’s ambitions for her kiddies?

Splash/Instagram