Montana Fishburne Faces Up To One Year in Prison For DUI

Montana Fishburne Faces Prison Over DUI

Montana Fishburne’s fast life may come to a screeching halt pretty soon.

You probably remember Montana’s stint in pornography. Now the celeb seed is making headlines again for a DUI incident that she was involved in just a week ago.

Looks like it’s time to pay the piper.

According to MailOnline, Montana was hit with four counts — including DUI (Injury/Property Damage) (Enhanced), DUI (Injury/Property Damage), DUI (Enhanced), and Driving Under the Influence. Although that all sounds pretty much like the same thing, each charge adds up to a pretty harsh sentence if prosecutors get their way.

Montana is potentially facing up to a year in jail due to all the property damage.

Damn. Lawrence has really got his hands full with this one. It will be interesting to see what kind of time she gets for the incident…

