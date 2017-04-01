Thank You, Kalief Browder: Mayor Announces Plan To SHUTDOWN Shady Rikers Island

Riker’s Island Prison In Plans To Be Shut Down

NYC Mayor, Bill de Blagio just made a vow that most New Yorkers NEVER thought was possible.

He promised to phase out Rikers Island. Known for its shady prison practices, the mayor says the process to shut the facility will take up to a decade according to USA Today. Right now Riker’s houses around 10,000 prisoners. They will need to get that number down to a reasonable 5,000 to ensure accommodations for everyone.

New York City has always been better than Riker’s Island,” De Blasio said. “I am proud to chart a course for our city that lives up to this reality.”

This is huge news and a direct affect of Kalief Browder’s story. Browser was a teenage prisoner at Riker’s Island who was in custody for over 3 years, spending majority of his stay under heinous, violent conditions in lockdown. Browder was imprisoned while awaiting a court date that never came. His story has been told through a documentary produced by Jay-Z. Browder eventually took his own life after prison, from the trauma Riker’s Island caused him.

