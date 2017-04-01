New Couple: Naya Rivera Is Spotted Putting On Some Poolside PDA With 52-Year-Old David Spade

Naya Rivera Is Reportedly Dating Comedian David Spade

Talk about a weird azz couple.

After a failed relationship with Big Sean, a pregnancy, a marriage and subsequent divorce, 30-year-old Naya Rivera is…trying new things?

ET is reporting that Naya and 52-year-old Fivel-Goes-West lookin’ actor David Spade are now in a touchy-feely baeship.

The strange romance was confirmed when photos of the two lovebirds kissing in a pool at a Hawaii Hotel.

Aside from sharing a kiss, the eyewitness says Spade and Rivera were discreet. “The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool. They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes,” the eyewitness recalls. “Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together.”

Peep the photos in the video below:

David Spade??? Maybe Naya is as crazy as Big Sean made her out to be.

Flip it over to see some of the David Spade-less bikini pics Naya has been sharing on Instagram.

Image via WENN/Instagram