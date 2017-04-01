Hot Damn: Draya Michele And Friends Stretch Their Flexible Cakes In Yoga Class
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
For your viewing pleasure…
Draya Michele Hosts Yoga With Seraya, Jasmine Sanders And Adrienne Bailon
Draya Michele hosted a yoga session with her hot friends and, we’re just here for the pictures. It’s already known that Draya likes to hit the gym regularly, but surprise, surprise, she’s FLEXIBLE. See what we mean, swipe left below.
⬅️(SwipeLeft)🕊Draya's Yoga class look Lit!🙌🏽🔥 lol Fit&Fine ayeee i peep them Abs(💪🏽) The Homie be goin hard in the Gym Add her on Snapchat to Keep up(SuperDraya) She be turnt on there😍💯 lol #DrayaMichele #aloyoga #adriennebailon #serayah #goldenbarbie #Yoga #MilfAf #Friday #WeekendVibes #Fitness #Draya #Fitness
Whoa dere! More pics from Draya’s yoga day with friends after the flip.