Sorry, Ladies: UCONN Women’s Basketball Streak Of 111 Consecutive Wins Snapped By Mississippi State

Last year, Mississippi St. lost to UConn by 60 in the NCAA tournament. This year, they shocked the world. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Mississippi State Breaks UCONN’s 111-Game Win Streak In Overtime

The UCONN women’s basketball team was a force that seemed destined to never lose again. They had won 111 consecutive games dating back to 2014, and last night it came crashing down in glorious fashion.

Last year, the Mississippi State Bulldogs lost to UCONN by 60 points. This year, they refused to be embarrassed and took a sling shot to the giant.

While the win is obviously a team effort, one might say that Morgan Williams played the role of “David”. The 5’5″ guard knocked down the game-winning jump shot in overtime with 0.0 on the clock.

Go ‘head, lie and tell us you didn’t get a lil’ thug tear in the corner of your eye watching that.

The Bulldogs’ 66-64 win not only breaks UCONN’s streak, but gets them a ticket to the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Congrats, ladies!

