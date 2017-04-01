Florida Crazies: Hateful High School Heffas Suspended For Racist “Picking Cotton” Prom Invite

it is two thousand and fucking seventeen… pic.twitter.com/kqZ4XPIlbX — Jon Aro (@papichombo) March 29, 2017

Florida High School Students Suspended For Racist Prom Invitation

These lil’ broads must be out of their cotton-pickin’ minds!

For the life of us we’ll never understand why white people think racism is something to play with. But they gon’ learn, one way or another…

According to Local10, 2 high school girls have already been taught a lesson after then were suspended for the racist-a$$ sign the made in the photo above. One of the girls’ father tried to say some bulls#!t about it being an “inside joke”, but he can choke on deez nuts inside his mouth.

Apparently the black girl in the middle is a friend of the two yakubian devils, but she is homeschooled. She is also the heir to her grandmother’s cotton farm in Alabama as stated in the report.

Guess that means it’s “LMFAO” to make sharecropping jokes amongst them.

“They really want to apologize for their extremely poor choice of words in this situation,” said a father of another student. “They would like to take it back. They would like to find a different way to express this invitation to prom.”

GTFOHWTBS! If the father wanted to make amends, he’d be on TV throwing his dumbazz daughter and her friend under the bus so they know that s#!t is real.

