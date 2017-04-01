Jesus Take The Wheel: Young Brothers Electrocuted In Freak Puddle Accident

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

So sad!

Young Brother Electrocute In Freak Accident At Texas Park

Two brothers were electrocuted to death while playing in a park when one tried to save the other. Alex, and Isaiah Lopez were in a Texas park near where they grew up Wednesday, hanging when Alex stepped into a puddle near downed power lines and was electrocuted. Isaiah immediately went to aid his brother and was also killed by the electric current. Firefighters responded to the scene as fast as they could, but unfortunately, the 12 and 11 year old were pronounced dead.

The brothers’ mother started a GoFundMe campaign for help laying them to rest. RIP.
Categories: For Your Information, Jesus Take The Wheel, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus