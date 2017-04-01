Jesus Take The Wheel: Young Brothers Electrocuted In Freak Puddle Accident

So sad!

Young Brother Electrocute In Freak Accident At Texas Park

Two brothers were electrocuted to death while playing in a park when one tried to save the other. Alex, and Isaiah Lopez were in a Texas park near where they grew up Wednesday, hanging when Alex stepped into a puddle near downed power lines and was electrocuted. Isaiah immediately went to aid his brother and was also killed by the electric current. Firefighters responded to the scene as fast as they could, but unfortunately, the 12 and 11 year old were pronounced dead.

“Given the nature of the injuries received and the hazard still at the scene, the crews had to make the difficult decision at that point that they had to prevent any further injury and not allow anyone into the area until those lines could be de-energized,” Fort Worth Fire Department Lt. Kyle Falkner explained.

The brothers’ mother started a GoFundMe campaign for help laying them to rest. RIP.