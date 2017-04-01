Shady And Racist AF: LGBT Magazine Compares Nicki Minaj To Monkey In Meme

We see you.

Gay Star News Tweets A Really Racist Meme

A British magazine that’s supposed to cater to the LGBT community tweeted out a really racist meme this week. In the meme, there were “throwback” photos of celebrities as children. Under the name “Nicki Minaj” appeared a picture of a monkey. It appears as though Gay Star News though this was hi-la-ri-ous. But, no one was laughing.

@PorterPizzazz @gaystarnews JFC. That's absolutely disgusting. They should be bloody ashamed of themselves. — Dan Entwistle (@Garcian_Smith) March 30, 2017

Followers of the publication sounded off on them about the harmfulness of their post, and they have since removed it. Why would they think that’s funny in the first place? “We apologize an offensive meme was posted on our Twitter feed,” Gay Star New’s Tris Reid-Smith said according to Buzzfeed. “We didn’t look closely at all the images in it and it won’t happen again.”

