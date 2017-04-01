Not So Single To Mingle: Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Peter Thomas Is NOT Finalized

Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas Are NOT Divorced

What is with all these fraudulent Housewives divorces?

We already know that Phaedra and Apollo are just as married as they were the day he went into the clink…but now, as it turns out…Cynthia’s union is still intact as well.

Despite her EXPLICITLY stating that the divorce was wrapped up, things are still moving in court for these two. Not only that, but the couple only filed official divorce paperwork just this past February 21.

Mind you, pretty much the bulk of last season of RHOA was filmed last fall and winter…and if you’ve been watching, Cynthia and Peter both were claiming that their marriage was already legally axed and buried.

But according to the AJC, they’re just steps away from officially making it official….for real this time.

The couple chose to (privately) hold off on filing for legal divorce for various undisclosed reasons, but have been legally separated for the last 9 months. Cynthia’s lawyer stresses that there were no major disputes over the division of money, real estate, or personal property, and things are pretty simple since the couple had no kids.

Welp, we don’t get why they felt like they needed to front for TV, but hey. At least it will be real soon.

Splash/Instagram/Bravo