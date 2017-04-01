New Neck, Who Dis? Mama June Unveils Her Remixed And Rejuvenated Fat Free Figure [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mama June Reveals Her New Weight Loss Post-Surgery Body
As some of you may be aware, Mama June has lost weight. A LOT of weight.
With the help of personal trainer Kenya Crooks, and a life-changing bariatric surgery, Honey Boo Boo’s mama is ready to set out into the world as a brand new woman.
For those of you who are like Kendrick Lamar, “sick and tired of the photoshop”, the video below is all the receipts you need to know that Mama June’s glo up ain’t digital, its real.
Even Honey Boo-Boo can’t believe it according to PEOPLE:
“She looks great,” says daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. “I’m really proud of her.”
What do you think of Mama June’s new look?
Image via Instagram/WENN