New Neck, Who Dis? Mama June Unveils Her Remixed And Rejuvenated Fat Free Figure [Video]

Mama June Reveals Her New Weight Loss Post-Surgery Body

As some of you may be aware, Mama June has lost weight. A LOT of weight.

With the help of personal trainer Kenya Crooks, and a life-changing bariatric surgery, Honey Boo Boo’s mama is ready to set out into the world as a brand new woman.

Slay, #MamaJune. 🔥 Honey Boo Boo's mom has kept her transformation under wraps for months now—and she's finally revealing her new look! 💃 Bio link for more on the exclusive. |📷: WE tv A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

For those of you who are like Kendrick Lamar, “sick and tired of the photoshop”, the video below is all the receipts you need to know that Mama June’s glo up ain’t digital, its real.

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊 A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Even Honey Boo-Boo can’t believe it according to PEOPLE:

“She looks great,” says daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. “I’m really proud of her.”

#TFW you see #MamaJune's new body! #FromNotToHot A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

What do you think of Mama June’s new look?

Image via Instagram/WENN