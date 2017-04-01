“Mean Azz” Kendu Isaacs Is Coming For Mary, Threatens Her With THIS If He Doesn’t Get His $100k Monthly Payout

Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige

Needless to say, things are getting a little ugly in the divorce proceedings between Mary J. Blige and her estranged hubby Kendu Isaacs.

Kendu’s asking for Mary to fund his and his family’s lavish lifestyle with over $100,000 a month in payments…and Mary has a laundry list of reasons why that absolutely will not happen.

According to a recently revealed blind item, it sounds like Kendu is pulling some tricks out of his pocket to strong-arm Mary into paying out and shutting up.

Rumor has it that Kendu has knowledge of funky paperwork and books-cooking that Mary and her financial folks have been doing over the years to keep a few extra chunks of cash away from the IRS.

Ever since Mary hit him with the “hell no” regarding his request for six-digits a month in the divorce…he’s been making not-so-subtle suggestions that he’s one phone call away from putting Mary on the government’s radar.

Damn…no wonder she says he’s mean. Man, Mary might have really messed up sharing her world with this one…

