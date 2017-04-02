Preciousness: Cam Newton Reveals His Daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella



In celebrity seed news…

Cam Newton Reveals His Daughter

A popular NFL Quarterback is a proud dad for the second time.

Cam Newton, 27, is giving fans a glimpse at his bouncing baby girl. The Carolina Panther and his fiancée Kia Proctor recently welcomed a baby girl named Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, and he couldn’t be prouder to show her off.

“ëvërÿthįñgGŪ€€į,” wrote Cam. “#šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË.”

ëvërÿthįñgGŪ€€į❕👍🏾 ŠØVËRË1GN-D1ØR•€ÅMßËŁŁÅ•NË₩TØN #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #förÅŁŁthëCØNFŪŚ1ØN👶🏽 #HËÅRTbrëâkër💔 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Those headass hieroglyphics though…..

Kia also recently shared a picture of herself in bed with her tots.

Cam and Kia also have a son, Chosen, 1, and Kia has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Prior to the birth of baby Sovereign-Dior, Cam shared a super sweet message for his first-born.

“Don’t be like me, son, be better than me,” wrote Cam in the video.

Dear son, This promise I tell you. pic.twitter.com/UdxxD8JYl9 — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 4, 2017

So sweet! Congrats to the proud parents!

What do YOU think about Cam Newton and Kia Proctor revealing baby Sovereign-Dior to the world???

Splash News