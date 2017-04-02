Preciousness: Cam Newton Reveals His Daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella
Cam Newton Reveals His Daughter
A popular NFL Quarterback is a proud dad for the second time.
Cam Newton, 27, is giving fans a glimpse at his bouncing baby girl. The Carolina Panther and his fiancée Kia Proctor recently welcomed a baby girl named Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, and he couldn’t be prouder to show her off.
“ëvërÿthįñgGŪ€€į,” wrote Cam. “#šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË.”
Those headass hieroglyphics though…..
Kia also recently shared a picture of herself in bed with her tots.
Cam and Kia also have a son, Chosen, 1, and Kia has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Prior to the birth of baby Sovereign-Dior, Cam shared a super sweet message for his first-born.
“Don’t be like me, son, be better than me,” wrote Cam in the video.
So sweet! Congrats to the proud parents!
