Snitch On Themselves: Chicago Trap House Raided After Flossing Guns On Youtube [Video]

These guys!

A group of Chicago goons got their house run up in after flossing big guns on youtube talking real deadly while counting money. The men also talked about…dead dogs? Of course, the police ran right to the house being that several of them probably were well-known gangsters that have been to jail more than once. Police don’t forget everyone they arrest. Besides, one of the men named “Monk” was on house arrest while this video was filmed.

Ignorance always prevails…

Image via Harvey Police Dept