Nice Try, Angela: Blac Chyna’s Petition To Use The Kardashian Name Officially Blocked

Blac Chyna’s Angela Renee Kardashian Trademarked Blocked

Blac Chyna will NOT be Angela Renee Kardashian, and that’s final. As previously reported the Kardashians tried to block Chyna’s request to trademark her real name with the Kardashian last name attached because they wanted to protect their brand—but claimed that they didn’t block her maliciously.

“The sisters have reached out to assure her their lawyers were not singling her out, but just operating according to standard legal procedure when they filed the documents to oppose her application to trademark “Angela Renee Kardashian.”

Well now it’s a wrap and a judge has ruled in favor of the Kardashian clan. According to TMZ, considering that Rob and Chyna have called off their wedding, it’s over and Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were successful in blocking her petition to own the rights to her would-be new name. Instead Chyna will remain Blac Chyna, which should suit her just fine.

Chy’s a big enough brand without the Kardashian name, don’t ya think???

In related new, Rob and Chyna have reconciled AGAIN. The couple was seen on Snapchat this weekend all booed up.

Toxic relationships gon’ toxic.

What do YOU think about the latest update on Blac Chyna???

