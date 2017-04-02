Blessings On Blessings: Ciara Shares Beautiful BTS Shots From Her Baby Shower
Last week we shared the news of Ciara’s recent baby shower for her second child, her first with newlywed husband Russell Wilson.
Ciara is finally letting the photos loose from the co-ed event, posting pictures of herself in a flower crown as well as shots of Russell and her son Future and their shower guests.
The all-white dress code makes for some amazing photos, doesn’t it? We see a few familiar faces in the crowd, La La Anthony, Angie Beyince — is that Serena behind La La?
Everyone is so excited for this baby to come? It seems like speculation so far is she’s having a boy, but we’re sure the Wilson’s will be happy for either sex. What do you think they’ll name their kiddo? Do you think Ciara will do as she did with Baby Future and name this child after Daddy?
Hit the flip for more photos from the event.
These aren’t from the shower but they were too precious not to share. You likey?