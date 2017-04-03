Coupled Up: J.Lo And A-Rod Floss Their Baeship In NYC Amid Baby & Wedding Rumors

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Romance Heating Up

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod had a romantic lunch date at Marea in NYC Thursday. The couple hit up Central Park South arm in arm after a three hour lunch of seafood and pasta.

“They were both so happy,” one spy told The NY Post. “Really, really happy.”

Look at them coordinating already. The couple is already the subject of wedding and baby rumors, with Life & Style magazine already putting them on the cover and claiming the pair have plans to wed in Cuba this Summer.

Via Ace Showbiz:

A so-called source tells the magazine that “both Jennifer and Alex know what they want, and they want to be husband and wife, sooner rather than later. They’ll be married by the summer!” The insider further claims to the publication that the “On the Floor” hitmaker “wants to get married in Cuba on the beach.” The source continues, “It’s going to be a very romantic, family-friendly wedding,” before adding that the couple has bonded over being parents and now want to have a baby together. The source goes on purporting that if the “Papi” singer is unable to get pregnant naturally, “adoption is the way they’ll go. Jen has said she won’t undergo IVF, so they’ll either adopt from Puerto Rico, where she has family, or the Dominican Republic, where Alex’s family is from.” “This will be Jennifer’s last marriage,” adds the source. “Her friends and family may be a little concerned that she’s rushing into it, but she’s confident that wedding No. 4 will be the last time she walks down the aisle.”

We all know J.Lo likes to move fast so this may not be too much of a stretch. A-Rod appears to have already won over J.Lo’s mom. Her mother, Guadalupe joined the pair for a shopping trip to Balmain Sunday in Soho. Hit the flip for those photos.

SplashNews