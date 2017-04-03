Khloe Wept! Tristan Thompson’s Bangin’ Baby Mama’s Snapback Is Insane

Good googly moogly…

Jordy Craig’s Post-Baby Body

After welcoming a baby with Tristan Thompson in December, Jordy Craig is showing off her snapback.

As previously reported Tristan unceremoniously left Jordy while she was pregnant to pursue a relationship with Khloe Kardashian….



and fans have been blasting him ever since.

Now Jordy’s giving people a first glimpse at her post-baby Prince baaaaawdy and it’s glorious. “✨Clarity✨Peace✨Serenity✨,” she captioned a photo of herself enjoying a Santorini, Greece vacation.

✨Clarity✨Peace✨Serenity✨ Swimsuit: @AzurraDubai A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Fans are now congratulating Jordy on her slimmy-trimmy figure—while OF COURSE still shading Tristan and Khloe.

BLOOP!

What do YOU think about Jordy Craig’s post-baby baaaaaawdy???

A Beautiful Night to Live a Beautiful Life ❤️ @AzurraDubai Kaftan Dress A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

