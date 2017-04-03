Khloe Wept! Tristan Thompson’s Bangin’ Baby Mama’s Snapback Is Insane

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Jordan Craig Instagram

Good googly moogly…

Jordy Craig’s Post-Baby Body

After welcoming a baby with Tristan Thompson in December, Jordy Craig is showing off her snapback.

As previously reported Tristan unceremoniously left Jordy while she was pregnant to pursue a relationship with Khloe Kardashian….

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram
and fans have been blasting him ever since.

Now Jordy’s giving people a first glimpse at her post-baby Prince baaaaawdy and it’s glorious. “✨Clarity✨Peace✨Serenity✨,” she captioned a photo of herself enjoying a Santorini, Greece vacation.

✨Clarity✨Peace✨Serenity✨ Swimsuit: @AzurraDubai

A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

Fans are now congratulating Jordy on her slimmy-trimmy figure—while OF COURSE still shading Tristan and Khloe.

BLOOP!

What do YOU think about Jordy Craig’s post-baby baaaaaawdy???

A Beautiful Night to Live a Beautiful Life ❤️ @AzurraDubai Kaftan Dress

A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

More photos on the flip.

I need you out in Greece relaxinnnnn' 🎶

A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Babies, Bikini Body, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus