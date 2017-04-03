Khloe Wept! Tristan Thompson’s Bangin’ Baby Mama’s Snapback Is Insane
Jordy Craig’s Post-Baby Body
After welcoming a baby with Tristan Thompson in December, Jordy Craig is showing off her snapback.
As previously reported Tristan unceremoniously left Jordy while she was pregnant to pursue a relationship with Khloe Kardashian….
and fans have been blasting him ever since.
Now Jordy’s giving people a first glimpse at her post-baby Prince baaaaawdy and it’s glorious. “✨Clarity✨Peace✨Serenity✨,” she captioned a photo of herself enjoying a Santorini, Greece vacation.
Fans are now congratulating Jordy on her slimmy-trimmy figure—while OF COURSE still shading Tristan and Khloe.
BLOOP!
What do YOU think about Jordy Craig’s post-baby baaaaaawdy???
More photos on the flip.