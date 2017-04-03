Donald, Help Ya Homies: 12 Killed And 50 Injured When Nail Bomb Goes Off In Russia Subway
Ledakan bom mengguncang kota St. Petersburg, Rusia, pada Senin (3/4/2017) siang waktu setempat. Menurut laporan Euronews, sejauh ini, bom yang meledak didalam kereta api di stasiun St. Petersburg itu mengakibatkan 10 korban jiwa, termasuk anak-anak. Selain itu, sedikitnya 47 orang mengalami luka-luka. . #infia #infiafact #breakingnews #worldnews #beritadunia #terror #terrorattack #seranganteror #teroris #train #trainstation #stpetersburgattack #stpetersburg #russia
Homemade Bomb Kills 12 And Injures 50 On Russian Subway Train
An attack that is thought to be terrorist-related has left many dead and several dozen injured in St. Petersberg, Russia.
According to DailyMail, a nail bomb went off on a subway train going from Sennaya Ploshchad to Sadovaya metro station
Early investigations reveal that a man left a briefcase on one train car then moved to the next car prior to the explosion. There was also a second explosive device found in another station that was disarmed before it detonated.
It’s sad that these type of deadly attacks are just par for the course these days. Donald Trump’s reaction to this attack will be interesting…
Images via Instagram/Twitter
