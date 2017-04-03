Will you be watching?

Queen Latifah Executive Produces “Dueces” For Netflix

A Queen Latifah produced drama just hit Netflix this month for our viewing pleasure. The film “Dueces” is produced by Flavor Unit and stars some of our favorites black actors.

According to Shadow and Act, Larenz Tate stars as Stephen “Deuces” Brooks; Meagan Good is Janet Foster; and Lance Gross is detective Jason Foster in the film. Rounding out the starring cast are Siya, Antonique Smith, La La Anthony, Rick Gonzalez, Rotimi and Andra Fuller.

Peep a summary of the film’s plot below.