DisRIHspectful: Puma Files Lawsuit Against Forever 21 For Jacking Rihanna Sandals ﻿

Puma Sues Forever 21 Over Fenty Knock-Offs

Someone at Forever 21 is jacking styles and somebody is about to pay up!

Puma is suing chain retailer Forever 21 for offering lookalike versions of footwear from Rihanna’s Fenty line for them. They are accusing the company of copying a number of the Fenty X Rihanna designs created by Rihanna. Puma filed a patent, copyright, and trade dress suit against Forever 21 according to The Fashion Law.

Puma is demanding the retailer not only stop selling the alleged rip offs but, hand over all profits it has made from them. Rihanna’s served as Women’s Creative Director and brand ambassador for the sportswear co. since 2014 creating 3 signature show styles, all allegedly copied by F21.

Bad news for the copy-cat retailer,Puma just landed a preliminary victory in its battle against British fast fashion chain Topshop in connection with a number of the Fenty footwear designs.

Womp womp.