Braxton Family Beef? Did Tamar Subtly Shade Traci On Her Birthday?
Tamar Accused Of Dissing Her Sister Traci
While Tamar Braxton’s known for pulling some shady shenanigans, fans think the songstress might’ve recently taken things a step too far.
On Monday TayTay’s sister Traci Braxton celebrated her birthday and she was flooded with well wishes…
including some from her baby sis Tamar who wrote;
Happy Birthday to this real life beauty queen!! @therealtracibraxton!”
Not too long after the birthday post however, Tamar shared a picture of herself holding a plaque commemorating Tamar Braxton day in Arkansas with the caption; “When it’s Really your day tho.”
After outrage, she then edited the post and added that she didn’t mean to shade her sis and she’s commencing a “block party” against angry fans.
“There is NO SHADE or HARM meant by this post!!” wrote Tamar.
When it's Really your day tho👌🏽 (Jesus…I didn't mean anything by it just saying that I REALLY have a tamar Braxton day after I imagined it and said what I would do) #blockparty soon to come on my @remyma shit!! Cause there is NO SHADE or HARM meant by this post!! But Arkansas DID recognize me on THIS DAY so why shouldn't I be grateful?? I love my sister and am happy to share another BIRTHDAY with her😘😘😘😘🎉🎊🎈 #margaritas and #shakeshack on DECK🙌🏽 #littlerockROCKS👏🏽#🤷🏼♀️
Suuuuuuure…
Mind you, Tamar received word that April 2nd would be Tamar Braxton Day back in 2016. So why bring up that it’s “really your day” UNLESS you’re being shady???
This all comes after Traci and Tamar were seen on “Braxton Family Values” arguing over a shady azz tweet Tamar posted and deleted about Traci.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9dtkUHeJxM
TheYBF
Why so shady Tay Tay???
Just last week we also reported that Towanda Braxton seemingly shaded for Tamar for sharing that she had a miscarriage. According to Towanda since she used IVF, Tamar didn’t really miscarry a baby.
All this sister shade. Braxtons, you okay???
What do YOU think about Tamar seemingly shading her sister???
WENN