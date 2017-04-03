Braxton Family Beef? Did Tamar Subtly Shade Traci On Her Birthday?

Shade or nah???

Tamar Accused Of Dissing Her Sister Traci

While Tamar Braxton’s known for pulling some shady shenanigans, fans think the songstress might’ve recently taken things a step too far.

On Monday TayTay’s sister Traci Braxton celebrated her birthday and she was flooded with well wishes…

I would really like to thank everybody, family, fans, my #TraBirds and my wonderful management team @soulworldent @capitolpublicrelations for all the BIRTHDAY!! WISHES!! YYYASSSS HUUUNNNIIII!!! 💋💋💋🎉🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by The Real Traci Braxton (@therealtracibraxton) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

including some from her baby sis Tamar who wrote;

Happy Birthday to this real life beauty queen!! @therealtracibraxton!”

Happy Birthday to this real life beauty queen!! @therealtracibraxton Have a fantastic day and I love u more than you will ever know!! 🌟❤ A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Not too long after the birthday post however, Tamar shared a picture of herself holding a plaque commemorating Tamar Braxton day in Arkansas with the caption; “When it’s Really your day tho.”

After outrage, she then edited the post and added that she didn’t mean to shade her sis and she’s commencing a “block party” against angry fans.

“There is NO SHADE or HARM meant by this post!!” wrote Tamar.

Suuuuuuure…

Mind you, Tamar received word that April 2nd would be Tamar Braxton Day back in 2016. So why bring up that it’s “really your day” UNLESS you’re being shady???

This all comes after Traci and Tamar were seen on “Braxton Family Values” arguing over a shady azz tweet Tamar posted and deleted about Traci.

Why so shady Tay Tay???

Just last week we also reported that Towanda Braxton seemingly shaded for Tamar for sharing that she had a miscarriage. According to Towanda since she used IVF, Tamar didn’t really miscarry a baby.

All this sister shade. Braxtons, you okay???



What do YOU think about Tamar seemingly shading her sister???

