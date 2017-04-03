Kutting Ties: Kylie Jenner And Tyga Kall It Kwits, But “Possible They’ll Work Things Out”

Kylie Jenner And Tyga Cool Off And Take Break From Relationship

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Tyga (or Kyga and Tylie if you’re into that sort of thing) are done…for now.

Several sources close to the couple are telling PEOPLE that it’s a wrap for the age-gapped lovebirds.

We haven’t seen the two together since we posted a story about their Disneyland date on March 10, although it is reported that the last time they were spotted together was on March 13.

To add more credence to the “sources”, the social media fanatic that is Kylie Jenner hasn’t posted a photo of her bae since Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine's ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Moreover, she hasn’t been posting much of anything over the past few months. Perhaps she’s trying to avoid the messy folks in the comments.

It’s also been about 6 weeks since Tyga did some broadband PDA with with estranged bae.

Congratulations on your NYC Pop up Store!!!🔥🔥 🔥⭐️⭐️⭐️😜😜😜 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

The look on Tyga’s face suggests he was forced to post this pic lol!

We’re sure this “break up” won’t last long…

See some pics during happier times on the flipper.

Image via Splash