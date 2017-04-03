Three Time’s A Lady: Martin Lawrence Puts A Ring On His Newest Bride-To-Be

- By Bossip Staff
Martin Lawrence Roberta Moradfar Screening of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood - Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Martin Lawrence Where: Los Angeles , California, United States When: 23 Nov 2015 Credit: Pacific Coast News/WENN.com

Martin Lawrence Proposes To Girlfriend Roberta Moradfar

Martin Lawrence is taking the leap for love yet again! The comedian is giving matrimony-dom another shot after popping the question Friday to his boo of several years Roberta Moradfar.

The esthetician/nurse practitioner posted her engagement news to Instagram over the weekend:

And I said “YES!” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R #ILoveHim #IconicJewels

The jeweler also posted a closeup of the ring.

Roberta will be Martin’s third wife. He was previously wed to Shamicka Lawrence from “Hollywood Exes” in 2010, but they split in 2012. Lawrence’s first wife was Patricia Southall (now Smith), a former Miss Virginia USA. They were married from 1995 to 1997. Southall went on to marry NFL pro Emmitt Smith.

Check out more photos from the course of Roberta and Martin’s relationship when you continue.

SplashNews/WENN/Instagram

Martin Lawrence dines at Catch LA on Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, Roberta Moradfar SplashNews

Martin took Roberta to Catch LA for dinner Valentine’s Day

Martin Lawrence Roberta Moradfar Screening of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood - Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Martin Lawrence Where: Los Angeles , California, United States When: 23 Nov 2015 Credit: Pacific Coast News/WENN.com

She was also his date at a special screening of ‘Concussion’

Date night with bae❤️

A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

Watchin some foosball #Rams #Cowboys #NFL

A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

Had an awesome birthday yesterday everyone! Thanks so much for all the love and birthday wishes 😘

A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

Thanks for believing in me @martinlawrence #MastersinNursing #NursePractitioner #2016 #DrexelUniversity

A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

    Hawaii here we come!!! 🌺☀️

    A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

    Being silly…#hethinksimcrazy #honolulu #balconylife

    A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

    ❤️#louisvillewaspoppin #churchilldowns #kentuckyderby #hats

    A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

    Who would've thought the Kentucky Derby would be so much fun? And a photo booth at our hotel? Priceless

    A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

    Loved seeing my family in Montreal. As always @courtney_cr was down for the ride. #bff #love #family #Montreal #laborday

    A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on

