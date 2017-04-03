Three Time’s A Lady: Martin Lawrence Puts A Ring On His Newest Bride-To-Be

Martin Lawrence Proposes To Girlfriend Roberta Moradfar

Martin Lawrence is taking the leap for love yet again! The comedian is giving matrimony-dom another shot after popping the question Friday to his boo of several years Roberta Moradfar.

And I said "YES!" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R #ILoveHim #IconicJewels A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The esthetician/nurse practitioner posted her engagement news to Instagram over the weekend:

This is going to someone very special #M ❤R #proposal #love #engagementring #emeraldcutdiamond #custommade #beverlyhills #diamonds #platinum #iconicjewels #iconic_jewels A post shared by Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills (@iconic_jewels) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

The jeweler also posted a closeup of the ring.

Roberta will be Martin’s third wife. He was previously wed to Shamicka Lawrence from “Hollywood Exes” in 2010, but they split in 2012. Lawrence’s first wife was Patricia Southall (now Smith), a former Miss Virginia USA. They were married from 1995 to 1997. Southall went on to marry NFL pro Emmitt Smith.

Check out more photos from the course of Roberta and Martin’s relationship when you continue.

SplashNews/WENN/Instagram