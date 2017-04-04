Hell Nawl, Shawty! Twitter Doesn’t Believe A Homeless Crackhead Supervillain Burned Down The I-85 Bridge

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

Twitter Scoffs At Crackish Bridge Collapse Story

Sooooo ONE homeless crackhead supervillain brought the whole entire city of Atlanta to its knees by burning down the I-85 bridge??? Just one crackhead. Not a special elite unit of crackheads. ONE. And we’re supposed to believe this??? Welllll, we don’t, and that’s pretty much the overwhelming consensus across the internet.

Hit the flip to peep the hilarious chaos over ATL’s bridge collapse suspect.

    Continue Slideshow

    STILL NO CHILL.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus