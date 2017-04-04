Exclusive: Nene Leakes Settles $820K Tax Debt – Only To Be Hit By Another Lien!!

State Of Georgia Now After Former Reality Star For Back Taxes

Nene Leakes can’t seem to get a break when it comes to her taxes.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star quietly paid back almost $1 million in back taxes to the federal government, only to be hit with yet another tax lien, BOSSIP has learned.

Leakes – whose real name is Linnethia – shelled out $824,366 to the feds in January after the IRS accused her of failing to pay for income she earned in 2014.

The mom of two may have thought she was in the clear, but just two days later, the Gwinnett County, Ga tax department a got on her case, slapping her with yet another tax lien, but this time for way less money, just $437.56, for not paying up on the property taxes on her Duluth, Ga. penthouse last year.

The reality star’s seemingly continuous tax trouble – and most recent lien being a drop in the bucket for her – makes us wonder if she should fire her accountant.