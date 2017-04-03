Celebrity Cribs: Would You Like To Live In Tyra Banks’ $17.5 Million “Mansion In The Sky”? [Photos]

Tyra Bank Is Selling $17.5 Million NYC “Mansion In The Sky”

Tyra Banks just got a new gig hosting America’s Got Talent after Nick Cannon’s unceremonious departure, but that isn’t the only thing that’s changing in her life.

According to DailyMail, Tyra is selling her glorious NYC condo that she dubbed “mansion in the sky”.

The $17.5 million property is comprised of four units that take up both the 22nd and 23rd floors of the building. Tyra lived there for four years starting back in 2009.

For those millions you get 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 powder rooms and several kitchens.

Flip the page to see how Tyra was living before moving to the west coast.

