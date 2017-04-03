August Alsina Has A ‘Date Night’ With Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 63-Year-Old Mom
August Alsina’s close relationship with The Smiths is once again raising eyebrows. As previously reported August has been kicking it with Willow and Jada for well over a year and previously went on a family vacay with them to Hawaii.
Now August is showing that he’s still close with Will Smith’s clan, so much so, that he recently had “date night” with Jada’s mom.
Aug recently sent a snap of himself and Ms. Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 63, kicking it like old pals to the gram.
Back in 2016 Ms. Banfield-Jones tied the knot with her beau so SURELY she’s only having a platonic date night with the 24-year-old singer.
Right???
Furthermore August sent the happy couple best wishes on their nuptials.
In addition to his Smith family ties, August seems to be in a very happy place in his life. He’s been flooding Instagram with photos about the “joy” he’s found in his life.
Clearly kicking it with the Smiths is doing him well.
What do YOU think about August Alsina’s “date night” with Jada’s mom????