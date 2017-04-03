August Alsina Has A ‘Date Night’ With Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 63-Year-Old Mom

Jada Pinkett Smith watched Willow Jaden perform at Wireless Festival With August Alsina and Drake
August Alsina Has “Date Night” With Adrienne Banfield-Jones

August Alsina’s close relationship with The Smiths is once again raising eyebrows. As previously reported August has been kicking it with Willow and Jada for well over a year and previously went on a family vacay with them to Hawaii.

Now August is showing that he’s still close with Will Smith’s clan, so much so, that he recently had “date night” with Jada’s mom.

Aug recently sent a snap of himself and Ms. Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 63, kicking it like old pals to the gram.

Back in 2016 Ms. Banfield-Jones tied the knot with her beau so SURELY she’s only having a platonic date night with the 24-year-old singer.

#JadaPinkettSmith and #WillSmith attend Jada's mom's wedding

Furthermore August sent the happy couple best wishes on their nuptials.

Congratulations on your marriage! Hope it's filled with all the magic, love, & longevity. Happy Thanksgiving!

In addition to his Smith family ties, August seems to be in a very happy place in his life. He’s been flooding Instagram with photos about the “joy” he’s found in his life.

Life is tough but we must remain J O Y F U L

Clearly kicking it with the Smiths is doing him well.

Lil Sunday Selfie 💂🏽 exuding light ✨

What do YOU think about August Alsina’s “date night” with Jada’s mom????

Happy ThanksGiving Dawggggggg

