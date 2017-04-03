Hi Haters: Meet The Blasian Stunner Ruffling ‘Black Feminist’ Feathers Because Of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Video

Meet The Beautiful, Kinky-Haired Stunner From Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Video

Kendrick Lamar got dragged by his cornrows on twitter the other day, over the choice of model he (or production) chose to use for his Humble video. Words like “misogynoir” and “misrepresentation” were thrown at the foreheads of folks who defended the casting of the kinky haired beauty.

During a verse on the song, K.Dot describes being tired of women who used filters and photoshop to enhance their features. He says: I’m so f**king sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor.

We’re guessing that critics of the Humble casting choice, took the “afros like Richard Pryor” part literal, and said the young lady wasn’t black enough.

Well, be mad if you want. We had more photos of the beautiful, kinky-haired blasian to share. She is wonderful, BLACK and asian, and kinky all at once. Hit the flip to see more.